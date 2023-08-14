The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Centre County

Work continues on the Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway.

The following work will take place the week of Aug. 14:

Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, two crews will remove the old roadway structure, install new inlets and drainage pipe, and prepare for the pouring of new curb between Beaver and West Foster avenues. This work will take place in the already-closed lanes. PennDOT does not expect any additional traffic impacts.

Monday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 15, a crew will install new water line between West Hamilton and Logan avenues with flaggers in the roadway enforcing an alternating traffic pattern.

Wednesday, Aug. 16, and Thursday, Aug. 17, a crew will install new water line between Westerly Parkway and Center Lane. Flaggers in the roadway will direct pedestrian and vehicle traffic as the traffic signal will be in "flash" mode.

No work is scheduled on Friday, Aug. 18, or Saturday, Aug. 19, to avoid impacting traffic for Penn State move-in.

The right lane of Route 26 (Beaver Avenue) northbound heading toward downtown remains closed between H and Cresson alleys.

Bradford County

A traffic shift is planned this week as part of a replacement project continues on Route 220 in Towanda Township. The bridge is located approximately 1.6 miles northeast of the intersection with Route 3009 (Burlington Turnpike) and approximately 0.6 mile southwest of the intersection with Route 2027 (South Main Street).

On Tuesday, Aug. 15 traffic will shift to the normal flow following paving work this weekend, weather permitting. The contractor will begin to remove the temporary roadway next week.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor for this $2,356,356 bridge replacement project. Work includes removal of existing culvert, construction of a precast concrete box culvert over a tributary to Towanda Creek, milling and placement of scratch and wearing course between Monroeton and Towanda, and protective fence and new sign placement in Ulster and New Albany. Work is expected to be completed on this contract in October of 2023.

Montour County

Lane restrictions start Monday and Tuesday on Route 642 in Valley and Derry townships for maintenance work.

A maintenance crew will be patching and performing base repairs on Route 642 between Route 2014 (Stine Road) in Derry Township and McCracken Road in Valley Township.

Work will be performed between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

Union County

A lane closure begins Friday, Aug. 18 on Route 45 (Market Street) in Lewisburg Borough for paving.

The contractor, Gray Builders, will be paving on Market Street between Sixth Street and Fifth Street. Drivers can expect the eastbound lane to be restricted. Traffic will be controlled by flagging. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, work will be performed on Monday, Aug. 21.

Columbia County

Roadwork resumes this week on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott and South Centre townships.

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. the contractor, New Enterprise and Lime Co., will be completing line painting on I-80 eastbound and westbound between mile marker 241 (Route 11 / Lime Ridge exit) and mile marker 235 (Route 487 / Lightstreet / Bloomsburg exit). Work will be completed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night beginning Tuesday and ending at 6 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. Drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

