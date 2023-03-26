The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Clinton County

Traffic will be impacted this week on Route 880 near Loganton. A private project just east of Loganton will get underway soon and will feature temporary traffic signals.

On Wednesday, temporary traffic signals will be set in place and will be in flash mode until April 4. On April 4, these signals will be activated to full function and will enforce an alternating traffic pattern through the area.

PennDOT will issue an update as work progresses and the traffic pattern changes. PennDOT expects these signals to be in place through June.

Centre County

Water line work continues this week as part of the Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway.

Drivers can expect the following the week of March 27:

A crew will continue water line work on Atherton Street between College and Beaver avenues. Work will include finishing up the water service lines, transitioning to the newly installed waterline, and demolition of the older, existing ones. Traffic control will feature daylight lane closures regulated by flaggers. No detours will be used.

Motorists should expect some minor travel delays and should adjust their schedules accordingly.

No work is currently scheduled for Friday.

Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

HRI of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. PennDOT anticipates the completion of this three-year project in the fall of 2024.

Columbia County

A roadway realignment project begins this week at the intersection of Route 42 and Wedgetown Road in Hemlock Township.

On Monday, March 27, the contractor, Don E. Bower will begin construction. Work includes shoulder widening, construction of a deceleration lane, paving, line painting, and installation of a new traffic signal. Drivers can expect lane restrictions where work is being performed.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of April 2023.

Interstate 80

Roadwork continues on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott and South Centre Townships.

On Sunday, March 26, the contractor will be installing sign foundations and signs on Interstate 80 eastbound between mile marker 241 (Route 11 / Lime Ridge exit) and mile marker 235 (Route 487 / Lightstreet / Bloomsburg exit). Work will be completed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night beginning Sunday, March 26 and ending at 6 a.m. on Friday, March 31. Drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime is the primary contractor for this $9.1 million, pavement preservation and bridge preservation project, which spans between mile marker 235 (Lightstreet / Bloomsburg exit) to mile marker 241 (Lime Ridge exit).

Work includes bituminous and concrete base preservation, bridge approach replacement, epoxy overlay, and bituminous milling and resurfacing. The project also includes bridge preservation on Route 1001 (Shaffer Road), Route 1003 (Lows Road), and bridge preservation work to the structures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound: the structures at mile marker 239, and the structures at mile marker 240 over Route 11 and the North Shore Railroad. Work is expected to be completed on this project in the Spring of 2023.

Bridge painting on Route 93

Drivers who travel on Route 93 in Columbia and Luzerne Counties are advised a bridge painting project continues this week between the Route 93 intersection with Route 11 (West Front Street) in Berwick and Route 93 (West Third Street) in Nescopeck.

On Monday through Saturday, April 1, a PennDOT contractor will continue performing project preparation work including cable placement on the bridge spanning the Susquehanna River. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Motorists can expect lane shifts and possible delays in travel and are urged to drive with caution in the area.

North Star Painting Company, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $3.1 million bridge project.

Route 339 project resumes

A three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County is expected to resume this week.

On Tuesday, the contractor will begin preparations for this year’s construction. Work includes placing detour signs for a long-term lane closure of the Route 339 southbound lane, painting, and setting barrier.

On Wednesday, a long-term detour will be implemented for Route 339 southbound traffic.

Route 339 southbound traffic will use Broad Street in Nescopeck, Route 93 north, Route 11 south, Market Street in South Centre Township, Market Street bridge, and Route 339, for the remained of the construction season.

Route 339 northbound traffic will continue in the northbound lane between Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting is the primary contractor for this $11.5 million reconstruction and road widening project. Work on the project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River.

Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

************************************************************

Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

