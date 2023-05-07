The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

Route 220 bridge replacement

A bridge replacement and rehabilitation project continues this week on Route 220 in Woodward Township. This project will replace both structures carrying Route 220 over the Fourth Street off ramp and will also rehabilitate both structures over Antlers Lane and the Lycoming Valley Railroad.

Work this week includes:

On Monday, the Route 220 northbound off ramp servicing Fourth Street will be closed thru Friday, May 12, for bridge demolition. The Fourth Street on ramp to Route 220 southbound will remain open.

Traffic Impacts

Beginning in May, motorists traveling in both directions will be traveling on the southbound side of the highway. A moveable barrier system will separate north and southbound traffic. This barrier system will be moved daily to ensure two lanes of travel northbound for the morning commute and two lanes of travel southbound for the afternoon commute. During these times, the opposing direction of traffic will be restricted to one lane.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation is the prime contractor on this $18 million, multi-year bridge improvement project. This construction season, the contactor is scheduled to complete the replacement and rehabilitation of the northbound structures. The southbound structures are scheduled to be completed next year.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project

Drivers who travel Route 220 northbound and southbound are advised that the safety improvement project continues in Woodward and Piatt townships.

This construction season, the remainder of the structure over Quenshukeny Run will be completed. Other construction activities include the completion of the Youngs Road East Jug Handle, milling, paving and guide rail work.

Existing Traffic Patterns

The speed limit has been returned to 45 miles per hour throughout the project.

A median barrier has been installed and Route 220 northbound lanes are shifted onto the new southbound structure spanning Quenshukeny Run. Two lanes in each direction will be maintained.

Week of May 8

Construction of the Youngs Road East Jug Handle will begin.

Paving operations will continue, during off peak hours. Traffic will be controlled using single lane closures during off peak hours.

Cable median guide rail will be installed between Youngs Road West and the Fourth Street Exit.

Work will continue on the northbound structure spanning Quenshukeny Run.

Intersection of Route 220 and Quenshukeny Road

Route 220 northbound traffic will not be able to access Quenshukeny Road via the left turn lane.

Route 220 southbound traffic will not be able to access the eastern Front Street access via the left turn lane.

Traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to turn right onto Route 220 southbound. Traffic wishing to travel to Route 220 northbound will use the U-turn lanes at the former Woodward Township elementary school to enter Route 220 northbound.

Traffic exiting Front Street from Linden wishing to travel Route 220 southbound will be required to use Route 220 north to the Grandview Jug handle to access Route 220 south.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Resurfacing on Route 15

A resurfacing project continues this week on Route 15 in South Williamsport Borough and Armstrong Township.

This week, the contractor will continue construction of ADA ramps at various locations adjacent to the Route 15 northbound lanes. The contractor will also be working at the bridge over Hagerman’s Run. Work includes installing a new guide rail along the southbound lanes and placing a temporary barrier in the northbound lanes, in preparation for bridge demolition work.

Drivers can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $2.6 million resurfacing project of Route 15 between the Market Street Bridge in South Williamsport Borough and the West Branch Tennis Club in Armstrong Township. Work includes milling and paving, ADA ramps upgrades, guide rail upgrades, signage, and line painting. Additional work will be performed on the bridge over Hagerman's Run. The project will be completed in phases. Motorists can expect single lane with flagging and/or channelizing devices through the active work areas. Work will not be performed on this project during the Little League World Series.

Work is expected to be completed on this project in October, weather permitting.

Interstate 180 Resurfacing

A two-year roadway project continues on Interstate 180 eastbound and westbound in Montoursville Borough, and Loyalsock, Fairfield, and Muncy townships.

Today through Friday, May 12, contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker will begin patching on the bridge decks. Work will begin at the bridges spanning the Loyalsock Creek in Loyalsock Township and progress eastward through the project.

Drivers can expect daily traffic patterns including alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 2 p.m. the following day.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $11.4 million highway resurfacing project. Work on this project includes mill and resurface of over 13 miles of roadway including entrance and exit ramps at Route 87 and the Fairfield Road interchanges, new lighting, guide rail upgrades, drainage, signage, and pavement markings. Additional work the removal and re-epoxy of 16 bridges throughout the project. These bridges span the Loyalsock Creek, Route 87, Fairfield Road, Route 220, Carpenter’s Run, Brushy Ridge Road, Wolf Run, and Muncy Creek. Work on this project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024, with a winter shutdown in 2023.

Reconstruction and bridge replacement project on Fairfield Road and Lycoming Mall Drive continues

A road reconstruction and bridge replacement project continues on Route Routes 2045 (Fairfield Road) and 2014 (Lycoming Mall Drive) in Fairfield Township.

This multi-year project will reconstruct Fairfield Road from the intersection with Lycoming Mall Drive up to the Interstate 180 eastbound off ramp and will replace the structure carrying Lycoming Mall Drive over Bennett’s Run. This construction season, the contactor is scheduled to complete the rehabilitation of Fairfield Road. The Lycoming Mall Drive structure over Bennett’s Run and traffic signal work is scheduled to be completed next year.

Week of May 8

Contractor will continue north bound widening work along Fairfield Road.

Traffic Impacts

This work will be completed using daily lane shifts at off peak hours.

Two lanes of roadway will remain open at all times during the project.

Clinton County

Work on a slope repair project on Route 120 is progressing. The slope/slide area is located along Route 120, about one mile north of the village of Keating in East Keating Township.

Beginning tomorrow, the contractor will begin installation of drainage. This work will bring short term lane closures, controlled by roadway flagging. Barrier will also be set so that the eastbound lane can be closed for project work.

On Friday, PennDOT expects temporary traffic signals to be in use, enforcing an alternating traffic pattern using the westbound lane through the work zone. Drivers should expect short travel delays.

Overall work includes construction of a retaining wall, repairs to the eastbound lane of Route 120, roadway overlay, drainage updates and guide rail updates. Once complete, these corrective measures will repair damage to the slope.

HRI of State College is the contractor on this $1.4 million project. PennDOT expects work to be complete in mid-August.

Potter County

Route 4001 (Sartwell Creek Road) in Roulette Township on May 11 will be closed for maintenance. This one-day closure will allow maintenance crews to replace a large drainage pipe beneath the roadway.

Starting at 7 a.m., crews will close the road about three-quarters of a mile north of the intersection with Route 6. PennDOT anticipates reopening the roadway at 3 p.m. No official detour will be in place for this short-term work. Drivers will need to use alternate routes around the closure. During work hours, school bus traffic and emergency services will be permitted through.

Northumberland County

Roadwork begins Monday on Interstate 80.

Through Wednesday, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing side dozing along Interstate 80 both eastbound and westbound between mile marker 211 and mile marker 213, which is located east of the Route 15 interchange.

Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being completed.

Side dozing is the removal of excess material build that builds up under the guide rail. Removing the material improves drainage and allows water to flow freely away from the roadway.

Paving project on Route 11 in Point Township

A paving project begins Monday on Route 11 in Point Township.

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be performing base repairs on Route 11 between the Montour County line and Snyder Road. Additional work on this project includes milling and paving of the roadway, sign upgrades, and line painting. Work will be performed Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Montour County

Lane restrictions begin Monday on Interstate 80 in both directions between the Northumberland County line and the Columbia County line in Montour County, for bridge maintenance.

Through Tuesday, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing bridge flushing and routine maintenance on the bridges on Interstate 80 east of mile marker 215 (Limestoneville /Route 254) and west of mile marker 232 (Buckhorn / Route 42). Drivers can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Union County

A soil remediation project is scheduled to take place on Interstate 80 westbound in Lewis Township.

On Tuesday, a contractor will be working on the highway near mile marker 196, three miles west of Exit 199 (Mile Run). Drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted during the project. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and is expected to be completed in just one day.

Railroad crossing work to close Broad Street in West Milton

A portion of Route 642 (Broad Street) will be closed next week in West Milton, Kelly Township, for a railroad crossing replacement project.

On Thurs., May 11, through Tues., May 16, Broad Street will be closed between Route 1011 (Third Street / Old Route 15) and Route 1009 (River Road), while the contractor for the Union County Industrial Railroad replaces the railroad crossing.

A detour using Route 15, Interstate 80, and Route 147 will be in place for the duration of the project. The project is expected to be completed on Tues., May 16.

Centre County

Work continues on Atherton Street (Route 3014) in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway.

Area drivers can expect the following the week of May 8:

Monday through Thursday, two crews will be working from Highland Alley to West Fairmont Avenue to install new waterline and services and remove old waterlines. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers using an alternating lane pattern.

Monday through Thursday, a third crew will be working in the College Avenue intersection to establish temporary traffic signals. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on Atherton Street and one lane on College Avenue.

Monday through Friday, a fourth crew will be working from College Avenue to Westerly Parkway removing trees previously identified in the design phase of the project.

Outside of tree removal, no other work is currently scheduled for Friday.

In the coming weeks of May, significant detours associated with the project will be in effect.

The week of May 15 will see the start of an eastbound closure on Atherton Street between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue. This closure is necessary to install new drainage. Eastbound traffic will be diverted at College Avenue and use the Atherton Street downtown detour. Westbound Atherton will remain open. This eastbound detour will be in place until early July.

On Fri., May 19 at 6 p.m., Beaver Avenue will be closed for a 60-hour detour to install new drainage. PennDOT expects to end this closure and detour at 6 a.m. on Mon., May 22. During the closure, eastbound traffic will be directed to use the Atherton Street general detour. Westbound traffic will be directed to use the Beaver Avenue general detour.

Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

HRI of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. Work is expected to be complete by fall 2024.

Columbia County

A pipe replacement project will take place Tuesday and Wednesday on Route 2017 (Lower Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township. The work is rescheduled from last week.

Lower Smith Hollow Road will be closed between Route 227 (Upper Smith Hollow Road) and Bull Farm Road in Mifflin Township, while a PennDOT maintenance crew replaces deteriorating pipes.

A detour using Route 339 (Main Mifflin Drive) and Route 2028 will be in place for the duration of the project.

Bridge painting project on Route 93

Drivers who travel on Route 93 in Columbia and Luzerne Counties are advised a bridge painting project continues this week between the Route 93 intersection with Route 11 (West Front Street) in Berwick and Route 93 (West Third Street) in Nescopeck.

On Monday through Sunday, the contractor will continue pressure washing, shot blasting, priming, and painting the bridge spanning the Susquehanna River.

Route 339 project

A three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County will continue this week.

On Monday, the contractor will continue the process for the reconstruction of the southbound lane of Route 339. Work includes milling of existing pavement and the excavation of material for the placement of rock for the widening of the roadway.

A long-term detour will continue for Route 339 southbound traffic.

Route 339 southbound traffic will use Broad Street in Nescopeck, Route 93 north, Route 11 south, Market Street in South Centre Township, Market Street bridge, and Route 339, for the remained of the construction season.

Route 339 northbound traffic will continue in the northbound lane between Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting is the primary contractor for this $11.5 million reconstruction and road widening project. Work on the project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Pipe replacement project on Route 339

A pipe replacement project begins this week on Route 339 in Main Township.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Route 339 will be closed between Route 339 (Mainville Drive) and Route 2022 (Scotch Valley Road) in Main Township, while a) maintenance crew replaces deteriorating pipes.

A detour using Scotch Valley Road, Route 2024 (Beaver Valley Road), and Route 2026 (Mountain Shadow Lane) will be in place for the duration of the project.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

