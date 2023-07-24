The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

Paving continues this week on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County as part of a two-year project in Montoursville Borough, Fairfield, Loyalsock, and Muncy townships.

Paving will be between the hours of 7 p.m. and 2 p.m., Sunday through Friday, in the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-180. This week, paving starts near the westbound bridge over Route 2026 (Brushy Ridge Road) and continues westward to the bridge over Loyalsock Creek and vice versa in the eastbound direction. Paving will be on the shoulder and ramp areas along Interstate 180 and at on- and off-ramps at Route 87 and Route 2045 (Fairfield Road).

The contractor will also be trenching and installing electrical conduits along the Broad Street on ramp to Interstate 180 westbound. The contractor will be implementing a 67-hour lane closure/detour closing Broad Street to I-180 eastbound on-ramp. This detour began Friday, July 21 and continues through 2 p.m. Monday, July, 24, in order to perform epoxy overlay work on the eastbound structure over Loyalsock Creek. The detour will use Broad Street and Loyalsock Avenue and will be identified by signs.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $11.4 million highway resurfacing project. Work on this project includes mill and resurface of more than 13 miles of roadway including entrance and exit ramps at Route 87 and the Fairfield Road interchanges, new lighting, guide rail upgrades, drainage, signage, and pavement markings. Additional work includes the removal and re-epoxy of 16 bridges throughout the project. These bridges span the Loyalsock Creek, Route 87, Fairfield Road, Route 220, Carpenter’s Run, Brushy Ridge Road, Wolf Run, and Muncy Creek. Work on this project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Bridge replacement project begins on Alvira Road in Washington Township

A bridge replacement project is set to begin on Wednesday, July 26 on Route 2004 (Alvira Road) in Washington Township.

Alvira Road will be closed between Gibson Road and Pikes Peak Road (T-876) while a PennDOT maintenance crew removes the existing bridge over a tributary to Spring Creek. The bridge will be replaced with a precast box culvert.

A detour using Elimsport Road, Route 44, and Pikes Peak Road (T-876), will be in place for the duration of the project. The project is expected to be completed October of 2023.

Bradford County

A two-year roadway reconstruction project continues on Route 6 in Troy Township.

On Monday, June 24, the contractor will resume work on Route 6 between 0.8 miles east of the intersection with Route 14 and the intersection with Peters Road. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $6.5 million reconstruction project. Work on this project includes roadway reconstruction, new drainage, updated guide rail, bridge preservation, superelevation correction, and miscellaneous construction activities. Work on this project is expected to be completed in July of 2024. Construction will shut down during the winter months.

Centre County

Work continues on the Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway.

The following work will take place the week of July 24:

Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, three crews will work between Beaver and West Fairmount avenues to install new inlets and drainage pipes and complete prep work to pour new curbs and sidewalks. This work will take place in the already closed lanes. PennDOT does not expect any additional traffic impacts.

Monday, July 24 through Thursday, July 28, one crew will install sewer and water line from West Prospect to West Hamilton avenues with flaggers in the roadway enforcing an alternating traffic pattern.

Monday, July 24, through Tuesday, July 25, one crew will work between Calder and Beaver avenues to pour the foundations for pedestrian fencing. Westbound traffic will be shifted into the center turning lane. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction.

The two right lanes from Calder Way to Hill Alley remain closed. Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane at Calder Way where traffic crosses over into the left lane. Traffic remains in that lane until Hill Alley where it shifts back to the right lane.

The left lane traveling westbound remains closed at West Prospect Avenue. All through traffic uses the right lane through the construction zone.

The right lane closure on Beaver Avenue remains in effect from H Alley to Atherton Street.

Roadwork on Woodycrest Intersection

Lane closures will be in place starting Monday, July 24, as a contractor upgrades traffic signals and extends the westbound turning laten for the entrance to ALDI at the Woodycrest Intersection of Route 3014 (Atherton Street) in State College.

Starting Monday, the contractor will close the left (passing) lane on the eastbound and westbound sides of Atherton Street while it rebuilds the center (turning) lane. Traffic will shift to the right (travel) lane while passing through the work zone for the duration of this phase. PennDOT expects traffic impacts to be minimal but urges drivers to stay alert for periods of intermittent flagging and to build extra time into their travel schedules to compensate.

PennDOT expects this phase of the project to wrap early in August. Work at the North Atherton Place intersection will begin after work at Woodycrest is complete. PennDOT will issue a project update to alert motorists before the phase impacting North Atherton Place gets underway.

Columbia County

A bridge maintenance project is scheduled to begin this week on Route 487 (Ferry Road) in the Town of Bloomsburg and Catawissa Township.

On Tuesday, July 25, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be removing light poles between East Fort McClure Street in the Town of Bloomsburg and Route 2009 (Mainville Drive) in Catawissa Township.

Work will take place between the hours of 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed and are urged to drive with caution in the area.

Shoulder restrictions on Interstate 80

Shoulder restrictions begin this week on the Interstate 80 westbound exit ramps in Columbia County, for a light replacement project.

On Wednesday, July 26, a maintenance crew will replace damaged light poles at Exit 232 (Route 42 / Buckhorn) and Exit 236 (Route 487 / Lightstreet). Drivers can expect the shoulder to be restricted where work is being performed.

Work will take place between the hours of 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

**********************************************************************************************************************

Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.