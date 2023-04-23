The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

Route 220 bridge replacement

A bridge replacement and rehabilitation project continues this week on Route 220 in Woodward Township. This project will replace both structures carrying Route 220 over the Fourth Street off ramp and will also rehabilitate both structures over Antlers Lane and the Lycoming Valley Railroad.

Work this week includes:

Contractor will continue median crossover construction.

The contractor will continue construction of access roads, and guide rail work. This work will be completed using daily lane closures during off peak hours.

Traffic Impacts

Beginning in May, motorists traveling in both directions will be traveling on the southbound side of the highway. A moveable barrier system will separate north and southbound traffic. This barrier system will be moved daily to ensure two lanes of travel northbound for the morning commute and two lanes of travel southbound for the afternoon commute. During these times, the opposing direction of traffic will be restricted to one lane.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation is the prime contractor on this $18 million, multi-year bridge improvement project. This construction season, the contactor is scheduled to complete the replacement and rehabilitation of the northbound structures. The southbound structures are scheduled to be completed next year.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project

Drivers who travel Route 220 northbound and southbound are advised that the safety improvement project continues in Woodward and Piatt Townships.

This construction season, the remainder of the structure over Quenshukeny Run will be completed. Other construction activities include the completion of the Youngs Road East Jug Handle, milling, paving and guide rail work.

This construction season, the remainder of the structure over Quenshukeny Run will be completed. Other construction activities include the completion of the Youngs Road East Jug Handle, milling, paving and guide rail work.

Existing Traffic Patterns

The speed limit has been returned to 45 miles per hour throughout the project.

A median barrier has been installed and Route 220 northbound lanes are shifted onto the new southbound structure spanning Quenshukeny Run. Two lanes in each direction will be maintained.

Week of April 24

Milling and paving operations will continue. Traffic will be controlled using single lane closures during off peak hours.

Cable median guide rail will be installed between Youngs Road West and the Fourth Street Exit.

Work will continue on the northbound structure spanning Quenshukeny Run.

Intersection of Route 220 and Quenshukeny Road

Route 220 northbound traffic will not be able to access Quenshukeny Road via the left turn lane.

Route 220 southbound traffic will not be able to access the eastern Front Street access via the left turn lane.

Traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to turn right onto Route 220 southbound. Traffic wishing to travel to Route 220 northbound will use the U-turn lanes at the former Woodward Township elementary school to enter Route 220 northbound.

Traffic exiting Front Street from Linden wishing to travel Route 220 southbound will be required to use Route 220 north to the Grandview Jug handle to access Route 220 south.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Snyder County

Traffic signals will be activated by the end of April in Penn Township, Snyder County, as part of the Southern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Project.

Additional work includes paving of the final wearing course, pavement markings, and other construction activities. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

Work on Routes 11 and 15

Lane restrictions continue this week on Route 11 and Route 15 for maintenance work.

On Monday, April 24 through Thursday, April 27 a PennDOT maintenance crew will be sweeping bridge gutter lines and bike route shoulders, and along concrete barrier along the following routes.

Route 11 between the Perry County line and Union County line in Union, Chapman, Penn, and Monroe townships.

Route 15 from the 11/15 split to the Union County line in Shamokin Dam and Monroe townships.

Route 522 in Penn and Monroe townships, which will include sweeping along the barrier, and across the Green Truss Bridge between Orange Street and Route 11.

Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being completed.

Bridge preservation work

On Monday, April 24 a bridge preservation project will begin on six bridges throughout Snyder County.

The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., will conduct the bridge preservation project which includes an epoxy overlay, waterproof membrane, protective coating on concrete surface, milling, resurfacing, and pavement markings on the following six bridges.

Route 4007 (Pine Swamp Road) over Middle Creek in Beaver Township.

Route 3009 (Paxton Street) over Middle Creek in Paxtonville

Route 3007 (Furnace Road) over Middle Creek in Paxtonville

Route 3002 (Oriental Road) over Mahantango Creek in Mt. Pleasant Mills

Route 2009 (Middle Creek Road) over Middle Creek in Penn Township

Route 1007 (Globe Mills Road) over Middle Creek in Middle Creek Township

Work will be performed Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in June of 2023, weather permitting.

Bridge repair work on Little Mexico Truss Bridge in Jackson Township

A portion of Route 1013 (Little Mexico Road) will be closed in Jackson Township for an emergency temporary bridge repair.

Starting Monday, April 24, Little Mexico Road will be closed between Benfer Drive and the Little Mexico Campground while a PennDOT bridge crew performs an emergency temporary repair on the Little Mexico Truss Bridge. Work includes reinforcing the bridge beams. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A detour using Route 204, Route 304, and Little Mexico Road will be in place while work is performed. Additional repairs to reinforce the bridge superstructure are planned within six months.

Northumberland County

Lane restrictions begin this week on Route 45 (Purple Heart Highway) in East Chillisquaque Township for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.

On Tuesday, April 25, the contractor will be working on Route 45 near Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road). Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Work on Interstate 80

Road work is scheduled this week beginning Monday on Interstate 80.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing side dozing along Interstate 80 both eastbound and westbound between mile marker 211 and mile marker 213, which is located east of the Route 15 interchange.

Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being completed.

Side dozing is the removal of excess material build that builds up under the guide rail. Removing the material improves drainage and allows water to flow freely away from the roadway.

Montour County

Lane restrictions begin this week on Route 4008 (Gearhart Road) in Anthony Township and Route 4001 (County Line Road) in Limestone Township for maintenance work.

From Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28 a PennDOT maintenance crew will be patching and performing base repairs on Gearhart Road between Route 44 and the Northumberland County line and County Line Road between Route 44 and Derry Road. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

Centre County

Work continues on Atherton Street (Route 3014) in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway.

Through Thursday, April 27, a crew will be working from Beaver to Highland avenues to install new waterline and services. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction on Atherton Street and Beaver Avenue will be reduced to one lane.

On Tuesday, April 25 and Wednesday, April 26 a second crew will be working in the Beaver Avenue intersection to establish temporary traffic signals. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on Atherton Street and one lane on Beaver Avenue.

On Thursday, April 27, a second crew will be working in the College Avenue intersection to establish temporary traffic signals. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on Atherton Street and one lane on College Avenue.

No work is currently scheduled for Friday, April 28.

Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. Work is expected to be complete by fall 2024.

Highway resurfacing continues

A highway resurfacing project across eight routes and 23 miles of roadway continues this week.

Mill and fill patching on Route 445 between Madisonburg and Route 64 in Walker Township has been completed. Mill and fill patching on Route 4007 (Moose Run/Thomas Hill Road) between Milesburg and Route 144 in Boggs Township is expected to be complete on Saturday, April 22.

From Monday, April 24 through Wednesday, April 26, the contractor will perform mill and fill patching on Route 4004 (Chestnut Grove Road) between Route 220 and Route 144 in Union and Boggs townships.

From Monday, April 24 through Friday, April 28, rock benching will take place on Route 26 between Water Street and Whitehall Road in Ferguson Township.

On Thursday, April 27, crews will begin milling and paving operations on Route 350 between Miller Road in Rush Township and Route 53 in Philipsburg Borough. This work will run through May 4.

Each of these work zones will feature flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control.

Columbia County

Bridge painting continues on Route 93 in Columbia and Luzerne counties. The project is on Route 93 at the intersection with Route 11 (West Front Street) are advised a bridge painting project continues next week between the Route 93 intersection with Route 11 (West Front Street) in Berwick and Route 93 (West Third Street) in Nescopeck.

On Monday, April 24 through Saturday April 29, a PennDOT contractor will continue pressure washing, shot blasting, priming & painting the bridge spanning over the Susquehanna River.

North Star Painting Company, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $3,187,443 bridge project.

Route 339 project continues

A three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues this week.

On Monday, April 24, the contractor will continue the process for the reconstruction of the southbound lane of Route 339. Work includes milling of existing pavement and the excavation of material for the placement of rock for the widening of the roadway. Work will be performed during daytime hours.

A long-term detour will continue for Route 339 southbound traffic.

Route 339 southbound traffic will use Broad Street in Nescopeck, Route 93 north, Route 11 south, Market Street in South Centre Township, Market Street bridge, and Route 339, for the remained of the construction season.

Route 339 northbound traffic will continue in the northbound lane between Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Work on the project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Pipe replacement project on Kachinka Road, Briar Township

A pipe replacement project starts Tuesday, April 25 on Route 1019 (Kachinka Road) in Briar Creek Township.

Through Wednesday, April 26, Kachinka Road will be closed between Davis Hill and Municipal roads while a PennDOT maintenance crew performs a pipe replacement.

A detour using Kachinka Road, Route 1018 (Twin Church Road), and Route 1025 (Foundryville Road) will be in place for the duration of the project.

************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.