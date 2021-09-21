Construction on Interstate 80 this week in Montour and Columbia counties may cause delays.

Starting the evening of Monday, Sept. 20, there will be lane restrictions on I-80 westbound and Route 11 southbound in North Centre Township, Columbia County, due a bridge project.

The contractor, Bill Anskis Company, Inc., will be performing structural repairs on a bridge on I-80 westbound, just west of Exit 241 (Lime Ridge). Work will be performed between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Thursday, Sept. 23.

I-80 westbound traffic can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed. The exit ramp 241A will be closed to traffic. Traffic will be detoured to exit ramp 241B to Route 11 northbound where they will be directed back to Route 11 southbound.

Motorists traveling Route 11 southbound near the I-80 interchange can expect the right lane to be closed while work is being performed on the I-80 westbound bridge. Motorists will be directed to the left lane.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 21, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew will perform inspection of bridges carrying I-80 westbound over the Chillisquaque Creek at mile marker 217, approximately seven miles west of Exit 224 (Danville, Route 54). Work will be performed between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. through Thursday, Sept. 23.

Miscellaneous maintenance work also will be performed Tuesday, Sept. 21 through Wednesday, Sept. 22 on I-80 eastbound and westbound between the Montour County line and Luzerne County line. Work will be performed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be alternating lane closures while work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work will be performed weather permitting.