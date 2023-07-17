The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

Milling continues this week on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County as part of a two-year project in Montoursville Borough, Fairfield, Loyalsock, and Muncy townships.

Paving starts Sunday, July 16 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 180 starting near the westbound bridge spanning Brushy Ridge Road and continuing west to the bridge spanning the Loyalsock Creek. The contractor will also be trenching and installing electrical conduits along the Interstate 180 westbound on-ramp from Route 2014 (Broad Street) in Montoursville Borough.

Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor for this $11.4 million highway resurfacing project. Work on this project includes mill and resurface of more than 13 miles of roadway including entrance and exit ramps at Route 87 and the Fairfield Road interchanges, new lighting, guide rail upgrades, drainage, signage, and pavement markings. Additional work includes the removal and re-epoxy of 16 bridges throughout the project. These bridges span the Loyalsock Creek, Route 87, Fairfield Road, Route 220, Carpenter’s Run, Brushy Ridge Road, Wolf Run, and Muncy Creek. Work on this project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project

Various traffic patterns will be in place this week as part of the safety improvement project on Route 220 northbound and southbound in Woodward and Piatt townships. These traffic patterns may change during off-peak hours for miscellaneous construction activities.

New traffic patterns include:

Route 220 northbound is returned to the northbound side of the bridge over Quenshukeny Run.

The Youngs Road East Jug Handle is open.

Route 220 southbound traffic at the Quenshukeny Road intersection will be shifted back to its permanent location.

Starting on July 17:

Milling and paving operations are scheduled to continue between the intersection with Front Street and the Fourth Street interchange.

Cable median guide rail is scheduled be installed between Quenshukeny Road and Grandview Road.

Other miscellaneous construction operations.

Intersection of Route 220 and Quenshukeny Road

Route 220 northbound traffic will not be able to access Quenshukeny Road via the left turn lane.

Route 220 southbound traffic will not be able to access the eastern Front Street access via the left turn lane.

Traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to turn right onto Route 220 southbound. Traffic wishing to travel to Route 220 northbound will use the U-turn lanes at the former Woodward Township elementary school to enter Route 220 northbound.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Bradford County

A bridge replacement project continues on Route 220 in Towanda Township. The bridge is located approximately 1.6 miles northeast of the intersection with Route 3009 (Burlington Turnpike) and approximately 0.6 mile southwest of the intersection with Route 2027 (South Main Street).

The week of July 17, the contractor will continue excavation work where the new box culvert will be placed on Friday, July 21. Once the box culvert is in place, the contractor will begin backfilling around the box. Drivers can expect to remain on the temporary roadway until the middle of August.

Potter County

Tree trimming work begins the week of July 17 on Route 244 in Potter County. This work will enhance driver safety and extend the life of the roadway surface.

PennDOT expects the work to take several months to complete, but all work is weather dependent. The contractor will complete the work during daylight hours. Drivers may encounter short delays as roadway flaggers enforce an alternating traffic pattern during these operations. Drivers should remain alert for flaggers and slow-moving or stopped traffic.

Tree trimming and removal provide "daylighting" to the roadway, allowing sunlight to speed snow and ice melt during winter. It also enhances sight distance at some locations and lessens the potential for old and dead trees to fall onto the road. Patriot Tree Surgeons of Allentown is the contractor on this project.

Clinton County

A pipe replacement project along Route 477 (Long Run Road) begins on July 17. Mainenance crews will replace pipes along Route 447 between Auction Road and Interstate 80 under a daytime detour.

During the work, the detour will be in place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. The southbound detour will utilize Route 2008 (Auction Road), Route 220, and I-80 eastbound. The northbound detour will use I-80 westbound, Route 220, and Route 2008.

Centre County

Work continues on the Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway.

The following work will take place the week of July 17:

Monday, July 17, through Saturday, July 22, three crews will work between Beaver and West Fairmount avenues to install new inlets and drainage pipes and complete prep work for installing new sidewalks with flaggers in the roadway enforcing an alternating traffic pattern.

Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21, one crew will work between College and Beaver avenues to pour the foundations for pedestrian fencing with flaggers in the roadway enforcing an alternating traffic pattern.

Monday, July 17 through Thursday, July 20, one crew will install new sewer line between West Fairmount and West Prospect avenues with flaggers in the roadway enforcing an alternating traffic pattern.

The two right lanes from Calder Way to Hill Alley remain closed. Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane at Calder Way where traffic crosses over into the left lane. Traffic remains in that lane until Hill Alley where it shifts back to the right lane.

The left lane traveling westbound remains closed at West Prospect Avenue. All through traffic uses the right lane through the construction zone.

The right lane closure on Beaver Avenue remains in effect from H Alley to Atherton Street.

Message boards alerting motorists to the closures are in place.

PennDOT reminds pedestrians to use the detour in place for them and avoid walking through the construction zone.

Please pay attention to the directional signage posted within the work zone to enhance safety and keep traffic moving efficiently.

Columbia County

A contractor continues working this week on a bridge preservation project on Route 42 (Rupert Drive) between Main Street in Catawissa Borough and Legion Road in Montour Township.

On Monday, July 17, through Wednesday, July 19, Truesdell Corporation will be pressure washing the bridge parapets in preparation to apply the silane protective coating on the bridge carrying Rupert Drive over the Susquehanna River. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Drivers can expect lane shifts and possible delays in travel and are urged to drive with caution in the area.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

