Bloomsburg, Pa. — Construction on the Route 11/487 project in Bloomsburg continues this week. The roadwork improvement project will continue near the intersection of Sixth Street and Columbia Boulevard and East Street and will continue to E. Main Street.

Saturday, Aug.27

Today, Phase 7B of the reconstruction project will begin on East Street between Third and Fifth streets. Route 11 southbound/487 northbound traffic will be returned to the Route 11 southbound/487 northbound lane.

The intersection of Fourth and East streets will only be open on the east side of East Street; there will be no access to East Street from the west side of East Street.

Traffic on Fifth Street will continue to be controlled by temporary stop signs until the traffic signal installation is complete.

Long Term Detour

Route 11 northbound/487 southbound (East Street) between Third and Fifth streets will be closed throughout the duration of the phase. The following detour routes have been implemented, with signs and message boards leading up to and throughout the detours:

Route 487 southbound car traffic coming from Lightstreet and continuing to Route 11 north and 487 south will follow Route 11 south (Main Street) to Market Street to East Sixth Street to the Route 11/Route 487 intersection at Columbia Boulevard.

Route 487 southbound truck traffic coming from Lightstreet and continuing to Route 487 south will follow Route 11 south (Main Street) to Market Street to Fort McClure Boulevard to Route 487.

Route 487 southbound truck traffic coming from Lightstreet and continuing to Route 11 north will follow Route 11 South (Main Street) to Market Street to Fort McClure Boulevard to Route 487 north to Route 11.

Route 11 northbound car traffic coming from Danville and continuing to Route 11 north and 487 south will follow Market Street to East Sixth Street to the Route 11/Route 487 intersection at Columbia Boulevard.

Route 11 northbound truck traffic coming from Danville continuing to Route 11 north will follow Market Street to Fort McClure Boulevard to Route 487 north to Route 11.

Route 11 southbound from Lime Ridge and continuing to Route 487 northbound from Catawissa will continue those routes through the work area, with temporary traffic control devices maintaining a one-way condition.

Tractor trailers (including Kawneer deliveries) must follow the detours explicitly, as there will be no access or exit points using local streets between Main Street and Sixth Street.

Work on this project includes removal and reconstruction of the existing roadway, replacement of curb, sidewalk, overhead street lighting, parking meters and drainage features. New traffic signals will be installed at the Fifth Street intersection.

Upon completion of the Route 11 southbound/487 northbound lane, construction will switch to the Route 11 northbound/487 southbound lane for the same process with one-way traffic switching to the completed lane. The construction of this two-block section is expected to be completed by September.

Upon completion of Phase 7, the construction will continue to Phase 8, which will take place on East Street between Main and Fourth streets. Information and schedules about those phases will be announced as they get closer. The final roadway wearing course will be placed upon completion of Phase 8 and cover the entire roadway of the three phases.

