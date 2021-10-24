The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

Rolling roadblocks begin Tuesday on Interstate 180 in Loyalsock, Fairfield and Muncy townships, as well as in the City of Williamsport.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, a PennDOT contractor will place traffic counters along Interstate 180 at multiple locations between the Interstate 180 and Route 15 southbound interchange in the City of Williamsport and the Route 220 interchange in Muncy Township.

Motorists can expect multiple 15-minute rolling roadblocks in the City of Williamsport, Loyalsock, Fairfield, and Muncy Townships where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Pipe replacement project on Four Mile Drive

A portion of Route 2018 (Four Mile Drive) will be closed this week in Loyalsock Township for a pipe replacement project.

On Monday, Oct. 25 through Tuesday, Oct. 26, Four Mile Drive will be closed between Warren Avenue and Shiffler Avenue, while a PennDOT maintenance crew replaces pipes. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

A detour using Route 2017 (Poco Farm Road), Route 2024 (Northway Road Extension), and Route 2029 (Northway Road) will be in place while work is being performed. Local traffic can use Warren Avenue, Grampian Boulevard, and Shiffler Avenue.

Bradford County update

A portion of Route 4033 (Sopertown Road) will be closed starting this week between the intersection with Route 4016 (Austinville Road) and Crasper Hill Road (T-654) in Columbia Township for an embankment repair project.

On Monday, Oct. 25, the contractor, Susquehanna Valley Construction Company, will begin repair work on the embankment. Work includes placing rock and grouting it together to stabilize the embankment and then reconstruction of the road.

A detour using Austinville Road, Route 4019 (Iron Mine Road), Route 6, Route 1007 (Elk Run Road), Route 549 will be in place.

The roadway is expected to open in mid-December of 2021 with final paving to be completed in early May of 2022.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Company is the primary contractor for this $674,925 embankment repair project.

Sullivan County update

Lane restrictions begin this week on Route 87 between Route 4012 (Main Street) and Route 154 (Church Street) in Forksville Borough for a bridge repair project.

Starting on Monday, Oct. 25, the contractor, Advantage Steel and Construction, LLC., will begin repairing steel beams on the bridge structure that carries Route 87 over the Loyalsock Creek. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging during daylight hours.

Advantage Steel and Construction, LLC is the primary contractor for this $96,975 bridge repair project. Work is expected to be completed by mid-November, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in traffic, and drive with caution.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.