Muncy, Pa. — Route 405 (Water Street) in Muncy Borough is now open to traffic, one day earlier than expected. Work continues in the area.

A long detour had been in place as part of an intersection improvement project. The improvement project includes the intersection of Water and Main streets.

On Sunday, Aug. 21 through Friday, Aug. 26, work will begin at the intersection of Water and Main streets. Work includes new drainage and inlets on Main Street. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather permitting.

For more information on this project including maps of the detours and construction area visit: Muncy Borough Intersection Improvements & Bridge Replacement (pa.gov) or enter Muncy Borough Intersection Improvement into your web browser.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by June 2023, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

