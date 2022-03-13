Construction season is ramping up, as PennDOT plans to resume a major project this week on Route 220 in Linden and set rolling roadblocks on Interstate 180 near Muncy.

Starting Monday, March 14, the Route 220 Safety Improvement Project begins again on Route 220 northbound and southbound in Woodward and Piatt townships, Lycoming County.

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be performing miscellaneous work in preparation for this year’s construction. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts.

This season’s work will include Larry’s Creek and Quenshukeny Run Bridge replacements, construction of a service road and First Street in East Linden, excavation and embankment construction for widening and turning lanes. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways. Motorist should use caution.

On Monday, March 21 through the fall of 2022, the speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph throughout the entire work zone.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution. Motorists should approach crossovers with caution in the work zone.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

On the morning of Wednesday, March 16 motorists on Interstate 180 eastbound and westbound in Muncy Township may experience delays rolling roadblocks are implemented between mile marker 17 (Lycoming Mall Road exit) and mile marker 15 (Halls/Pennsdale exit). PPL will be pulling utility wires across the roadway. Motorists can expect at 15-minute rolling roadblock where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 10 and 10:30 a.m., weather permitting.

In the event of inclement weather, the work will be performed on Thursday, March 17.



