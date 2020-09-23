Completion of work on a railroad crossing at Route 487 (East Street) in Bloomsburg will be delayed by a few days, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Work began on Friday, September 18 and originally was expected to wrap up on Wednesday, September 23. It is now expected to by completed on Saturday, September 26, weather permitting.

A portion of Route 487 (East Street) is closed just south of Route 11 for work on the railroad crossing.

The SEDA COG Joint Rail Authority is replacing the railroad crossing. The contractor, Chesapeake Thermite Welding, will install a new concrete tub crossing.

Motorists are urged to slow down, be alert, and expect delays in travel.