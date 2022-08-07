Roadwork continues on Interstate 80 in Columbia County as a contractor begins paving improvements Sunday night.

A closure will be in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. tonight through Friday, Aug. 12 on Interstate 80 eastbound Exit Ramp 241 B (Berwick/Route 11 northbound) while the contractor performs pavement improvements. A detour using Interstate 80 eastbound, Exit 242 (Route 339/Mifflinville), Market Street, and Route 11 will be in place for the duration of the closure. Work will be performed 24-hours a day.

Lows Road Closure

Lows Road will remain closed between Route 11 and Hidlay Church Road while the sub-contractor, Wolyniec Construction, continues work on the bridge carrying Route 80 over the roadway. A detour using Hidlay Church Road, Horse Farm Road, Sawmill Road, Route 487, Central Road, and Route 11 will be in place for the duration of this portion of the project.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for detour signing and road closures and allow for additional commute time for the detour routes.

