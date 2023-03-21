RoadClosed_genericwooded2-lane_ncpa_2021

Sullivan Township, Pa.  — Route 6 will be closed Wednesday, March 22 in both directions between Bungy Road and Route 1007 (Elk Run Road) in Sullivan Township, Tioga County, for police activity.

The closure will take place between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., weather permitting. A detour using Bungy Road and Elk Run Road will be in place.

 

 

