road work graphic new size.jpg
Montoursville, Pa. — Four Mile Drive in Loyalsock Township will be closed starting Tuesday between Warrensville and Sand Hill roads while a maintenance crews mills the road.

4 mile construction_2023.jpg

Four Mile Drive between Warrensville Road and Sand Hill Road.

Four Mile Drive also will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 16 when a PennDOT maintenance crew returns to pave the road. This close also will be between Warrensville and Sand Hill roads. 

A detour using Sand Hill Road will be in place when work is being performed.  Work will be performed during daylight hours.

 

