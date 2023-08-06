Montoursville, Pa. — Four Mile Drive in Loyalsock Township will be closed starting Tuesday between Warrensville and Sand Hill roads while a maintenance crews mills the road.
Four Mile Drive also will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 16 when a PennDOT maintenance crew returns to pave the road. This close also will be between Warrensville and Sand Hill roads.
A detour using Sand Hill Road will be in place when work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.
