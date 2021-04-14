Motorists who travel Route 11/15 southbound are advised of a lane closure at the intersection where the two roads merge in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous vehicle crash in the area.

On Thursday, April 15, between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. the contractor will be performing soil remediation along Route 11/15 southbound near the old K-Mart, now the W&L Nissan dealership. Eexpect the right (driving) lane to be restricted on Routes 11 and 15 prior to the merger, leading up to the work location.

Expect major delays in travel and are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.