Motorists who travel Route 35 are advised of a lane restriction this week, south of Freeburg, in Washington Township, Snyder County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous vehicle crash in the area.

On Wednesday, June 23, the southbound lane of Route 35 will be closed while the contractor performs soil remediation. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists should expect major delays in travel and are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.