Motorists who travel on Route 4012 (Snydertown Road) in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, are advised of a lane restriction due to a soil remediation project that will take place Friday, due to a previous vehicle accident.

On Friday, July 10, contractor will be working on Snydertown Road just east of the Upper Augusta Township Building. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting.

Expect the west (travel) lane and berm to be closed. Traffic will be controlled by single lane conditions with flagging.

Be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.