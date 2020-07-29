Motorists who travel on Route 147 in Sunbury, Northumberland County are advised of a lane restriction due to a soil remediation project that will take place today, July 29.

A contractor will be working in the area just south of the intersection with Reagan Street. Line Street will also be closed. Motorists can expect the southbound lane and berm to be closed while work is being performed. Traffic will be controlled by single lane conditions with flagging. Work will be performed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution.