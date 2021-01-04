Update as of Jan. 4 - PennDOT says the clean-up project on I-80 WB is delayed to Tuesday, Jan. 5 due to weather.

Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 westbound in West Buffalo Township, Union County, are advised of a lane restriction due to a soil remediation project that will take place this week.

A contractor will be working in the area of mile marker 198 on Monday, January 4 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., weather permitting.

The left (passing) lane and shoulder will be closed while work is being performed. Minor delays can be expected.

Motorists are urged to watch for slowed traffic, construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway and to drive with caution in the work zone.