A car detour is now lifted for a reconstruction project on Route 199 in Athens and Sayre boroughs in Bradford County. The truck detour is still in place, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The four-year reconstruction project began in September. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 86 / New York 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project began at the New York state line and is working its way south.

The detour had affected cars heading north and included a 3.4-mile route using Mohawk Street, North Keystone Avenue, Route 1069 (Pitney and Elmira streets), Route 220, Interstate 86/New York 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) and Route 199 (Bradford Street). The detour did not affect cars heading south.

Trucks are still required to follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 86/New York 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.