A portion of Route 4018 (Brush Valley Road) will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 10, in Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County, for an emergency bridge repair project.

Brush Valley Road will be closed between Comfort Road and Conrad Road, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew makes emergency repairs to the bridge.

A detour using Route 147, Route 61 and Route 890 will be in place while work is being performed. 

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.


