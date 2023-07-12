TRAFFIC ALERT (1).jpg

Lewisburg, Pa.  —  Single lane conditions will be in place Thursday on the Lewisburg River Bridge in Union and Northumberland counties as a maintenance crew removes light poles.

The work will be between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on July 13 between Water Street in Lewisburg and Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township. 

Flaggers will maintain single lane conditions where work is being performed. Drivers are urged to drive with caution. 

