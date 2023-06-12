UPDATE: Bridge maintenance on the Route 45 (Lewisburg Bridge) has been rescheduled to Tuesday, June 20.

On Tuesday, June 13 a bridge maintenance project begins on the Route 45 (Lewisburg Bridge) in Union and Northumberland counties.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will be removing light poles for repair and painting on the bridge between Water Street in Lewisburg Borough, Union County and Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.

Work will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., weather permitting. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed and are urged to drive with caution in the area.

Also during the same hours on Tuesday, a maintenance crew will be inspecting lights along the Veterans Memorial Bridge (Route 61) in Sunbury. There will be a single lane restriction in the northbound lanes.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.