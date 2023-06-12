The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

A resurfacing project continues this week on Route 15 in South Williamsport and Armstrong Township.

The week of Sunday, June 11, through Friday, June 16, the contractor will continue placement of the new wearing course, as well as performing concrete rehabilitation work at the intersection of Route 654 (West Southern Avenue) and Route 15 (Market Street). Work will be performed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $2.6 million resurfacing project of Route 15 between the Market Street Bridge in South Williamsport and the West Branch Tennis Club in Armstrong Township. Work includes milling and paving, ADA ramps upgrades, guide rail upgrades, signage, and line painting. Additional work will be performed on the bridge over Hagerman’s Run. The project will be completed in phases. Drivers can expect single lane with flagging and/or channelizing devices through the active work areas. Work will not be performed on this project during the Little League World Series.

Resurfacing continues on Interstate 180

A two-year roadway project continues on Interstate 180 eastbound and westbound in Montoursville, and Loyalsock, Fairfield, and Muncy townships.

On Sunday, June 11, through Friday, June 16, the contractor will begin milling the eastbound lanes of Interstate 180 starting at the Loyalsock Creek and continuing eastward. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $11.4 million highway resurfacing project. Work on this project includes mill and resurface of over 13 miles of roadway including entrance and exit ramps at Route 87 and the Fairfield Road interchanges, new lighting, guide rail upgrades, drainage, signage, and pavement markings. Additional work the removal and re-epoxy of 16 bridges throughout the project. These bridges span the Loyalsock Creek, Route 87, Fairfield Road, Route 220, Carpenter’s Run, Brushy Ridge Road, Wolf Run, and Muncy Creek. Work on this project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024, with a winter shutdown in 2023.

Bridge replacement in Jackson Township

A bridge replacement project begins Monday, June 12 on Route 1010 (Roaring Branch Road) in Jackson Township.

Roaring Branch Road will be closed between Route 1011 (Williamson Trail Road) and Route 14, while a PennDOT maintenance crew removes the existing bridge over Little Elk Run. The bridge will be replaced with a precast box culvert.

A detour using Route 2007 (Williamson Trail) in Lycoming County, Route 2005 (Blockhouse Road), Route 414, and Route 14 in Liberty Township, Tioga County, will be in place for the duration of the project.

Bridge replacement and resurfacing on Route 864

A bridge improvement and resurfacing project began last week on Route 864 between Picture Rocks and Huntersville in Wolf Township.

On Monday, June 12, Lower Rynearson Road will be closed between the structure over Laurel Run and Route 864, while the contractor begins work on the structure over Laurel Run. Work includes roadway substructure and guide rail foundation reconstruction, roadway placement, and guide rail upgrades. Work on the structure is anticipated to be complete in August of 2023.

A detour using Lower Rynearson Road, Rabbittown Road, and Route 864, will be in place for the duration of the structure work.

Minichi Construction Inc. is the primary contractor for this $368,000 resurface and guiderail improvement project. Work on this project includes mill and resurface of the roadway, replacement of existing guiderail around bridge structure over Laurel Run and along 864, Work on this project is expected to be completed in September of 2023.

Bradford County

A four-year reconstruction project continues on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

Detour to Begin Monday

On Monday, June 12, Route 199 (Main Street) will be closed to northbound traffic between Chemung Street and Woodworth Street, while the contractor, Kriger Construction, continues work on this full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

Northbound cars will follow a 1.24-mile detour using Chemung Street, South Elmer Avenue, and West Lockhart Street.

Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

Kriger Construction is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

Union County

A portion of Route 1011 (Old Route 15) will be closed this week in White Deer Township for a railroad crossing replacement project.

On Thursday, June 15 through Tuesday, June 20, Old Route 15 will be closed to through traffic between Route 1008 (New Columbia Road) and Leiser Road, while the contractor for the Union County Industrial Railroad replaces the railroad crossing south of GAF.

A detour using Route 15 and New Columbia Road will be in place for the duration of the project. The project is expected to be completed on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Tioga County

An intersection improvement project recently began at the intersection of Route 6, Route 660, and Route 4002 (Charleston Road) in Charleston Township. The intersection is located approximately a half mile east of Route 1001 (Whitneyville Road / Ore Bed Road) and 1.5 miles west of the intersection with Bullock Road.

The contractor has begun setting traffic control devices in the area in preparation for the project. Drivers can expect lane restrictions where work is being performed.

Week of July 3

On Wednesday, July 5, Charleston Road will be closed between Route 6 and Cole Road. A detour using Whitneyville Road / Ore Bed Road and Route 6 will be in place through July.

Dean Construction is the primary contractor for this $2.5 million intersection improvement project. Work includes intersection realignment, paving, line painting, updated signage, and guide rail. Work on this project is expected to be completed by October of 2023.

Northumberland County

Lane restrictions begin Tuesday, June 13 on Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury for maintenance work.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing bridge flushing and electrical work on the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted in both directions. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Columbia County

A three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck, Luzerne County will continue this week.

On Monday, June 12, the contractor will continue paving, install new guide rail along the project, paint lines in preparation for the traffic switch and complete seeding and mulching. Work will be performed during daytime hours.

Traffic Impacts

A long-term detour will continue for Route 339 southbound traffic.

Route 339 southbound traffic will use Broad Street in Nescopeck, Route 93 north, Route 11 south, Market Street in South Centre Township, Market Street bridge, and Route 339, for the remained of the construction season.

Route 339 northbound traffic will continue in the northbound lane between Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting is the primary contractor for this $11.5 million reconstruction and road widening project. Work on the project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Bridge painting on Route 93

Drivers who travel on Route 93 in Columbia and Luzerne Counties are advised a bridge painting project continues between the Route 93 intersection with Route 11 (West Front Street) in Berwick and Route 93 (West Third Street) in Nescopeck.

On Monday, June 12, through Sunday June 18, a PennDOT contractor will continue pressure washing, shot blasting, priming and painting the bridge spanning over the Susquehanna River. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Drivers can expect lane shifts and possible delays in travel and are urged to drive with caution in the area.

North Star Painting Company is the primary contractor on this $3.1 million bridge project.

Resurfacing begins on Route 11 in Briar Creek

A resurfacing project is set to begin this weekend on Route 11 (West Front Street) in Briar Creek Borough.

On Sunday, June 11, the contractor will begin base repairs on West Front Street between Commerce Drive and Park Boulevard. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed.

Work on this project will be performed Sundays through Thursdays between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Don E. Bower is the primary contractor for this $2.2 million resurfacing project. Work on this project includes base repairs, milling of the existing roadway, resurfacing, and line painting. There will also be work on Route 11 southbound near Lime Ridge which will include roadway resurfacing and replacement of overhead sign structures.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in September of 2023.

Bridge preservation on Rupert Drive

A bridge preservation project continues this week on Route 42 (Rupert Drive) between Front Street in Catawissa Brough and Legion Road in Montour Township.

On Monday, June 12, through Saturday, June 17, the contractor will set up traffic control devices in preparation for phase one in which the shoulder & northbound lane of the bridge will be closed. Once traffic control is installed, the contractor will begin applying the epoxy overlay along the bridge carrying Rupert Drive over the Susquehanna River.

Drivers can expect lane shifts and possible delays in travel and are urged to drive with caution in the area.

The Truesdell Corporation is the primary contractor on this $1,028,028 bridge preservation project. Work on this project includes removal and re-epoxy on the bridge carrying Route 42 over the North Branch Susquehanna River. Additional work includes milling, resurfacing, line panting, and miscellaneous construction. In 2024, the project will continue with preserving the bridge that carries Route 93 over the North Branch Susquehanna River between Berwick Borough, Columbia County and Nescopeck, Luzerne County. Work on this project is expected to be completed in July 2024.

Resurfacing on Route 42

A resurfacing project continues on Route 42. Work will be performed between Millville Borough and Buckhorn and will continue between the Town Bloomsburg and Catawissa Borough. All work for this week and next week will take place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Through Monday, June 5, the contractor will be microsurfacing Route 4051 (Lunger Drive) in Buckhorn. This is the access road to the Walmart / Lowes plaza. Drivers should expect alternating lane restriction with flagging as well as major travel delays.

On Monday through Thursday, June 8, the contractor will be performing line removal and microsurfacing on Route 42 in Buckhorn between Wedgetown and Millville roads. Drivers can expect lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed.

On Tuesday, June 6, through Wednesday, June 7 the contractor will be performing microsurfacing on Route 42 between Creek Road and First Street in Catawissa Borough. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging where work is performed.

Looking ahead to next week, work will continue from Sunday, June 11 to Thursday, June 15 on Route 42 in Buckhorn between Wedgetown and Millville roads. This will include microsurfacing. Drivers can expect lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed.

Suit-Kote Corporation is the primary contractor for this $2.1 million resurfacing project on Route 42. Work on this project includes roadway resurfacing and line painting. Work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

