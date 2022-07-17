Bridge work begins this eveing on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Columbia County.

Starting at 7 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. July 22, New Enterprise Stone and Lime will be performing bridge work on the structures over Lows Road. Motorists can expect single lane closures on I-80 eastbound between mile marker 239 and 240, which is located between the Lightstreet and Lime Ridge interchanges. Work will be performed 24-hours-a-day.

Shaffer Road will remain closed between Sawmill Road and Route 11 while the contractor repairs under the bridge over Shaffer Road. A detour using Sawmill Road, Route 487, North Central Mountain Road and Route 11 will be in place. Shaffer Road is anticipated to be open to traffic in early August.

Then $9.1 million pavement preservation and bridge preservation project spans between mile marker 235 (Lightstreet / Bloomsburg exit) to mile marker 241 (Lime Ridge exit). Work includes bituminous and concrete base preservation, bridge approach replacement, epoxy overlay, and bituminous milling and resurfacing.

The project also includes bridge preservation on Route 1001 (Shaffer Road), Route 1003 (Lows Road), and bridge preservation work to the structures on I-80 eastbound and westbound, the structures at mile marker 239, and the structures at mile marker 240 over Route 11 and the North Shore Railroad. Work is expected to be completed on this project in October.

Motorists should expect lane changes and delays during peak traffic hours between 1 and 6 p.m.

