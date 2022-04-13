PennDOT is starting a bridge replacement project the week of April 18 on Route 405 (Water Street) in Muncy Borough.

Upcoming Work

On Monday, April 18, the contractor, Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation, will begin to remove the exiting bridge that carries Water Street over Glade Run. The new bridge will mimic the style of the existing bridge but will have improved sidewalks and a larger opening to improve stream flow.

Long Term Detour

Starting on April 18, Water Street will be closed between Route 2014 (Main Street) and Green Street. The roadway will remain closed until the new bridge is opened. The following detour routes will be implemented, with signs and message boards leading up to and throughout the detours:

Route 405 southbound CAR traffic will follow Williams Street, Green Street, Chestnut Street, East Mechanic Street, Main Street.

Route 405 northbound CAR traffic will follow Main Street, 2044 (Penn Street), Routes 442/405.

TRUCK traffic from Interstate 180 to Montgomery will exit Interstate 180 at exit 5 (Turbotville / Route 54) and will follow Route 54 to Route 405 into Montgomery.

TRUCK traffic from Interstate 180 to the Industrial Park in Muncy Township will exit Interstate 180 at exit 17 (Lycoming Mall Road) and will follow Route 2049 (Lycoming Mall Road), Route 2014 (Lycoming Mall Drive).

Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation is the primary contractor for this $2.7 million bridge replacement and intersection improvement project. Additional work includes new drainage and inlets, upgraded ADA ramps, realignment of the intersection, new traffic signals, and paving from the river bridge to the Glade Run bridge.

