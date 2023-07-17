A bridge repair project begins today on the bridge that carries Route 87 over the Loyalsock Creek in Forksville Borough, Sullivan County.

On Monday, July 17, through Saturday, July 22, the contractor will be performing bridge repairs, painting, and other miscellaneous construction on the north end of the truss bridge between Route 157 (Church Street) and Route 4012 (Main Street). Drivers can expect a single lane with flagging where work is being performed.

Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Kinsley Construction is the prime contractor for the $187,706 bridge repair project. Work on this project is expected to be completed by August of 2023, weather permitting.

