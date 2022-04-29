A bridge replacement project is beginning today on Route 3015 (Daughertys Run Road) in Anthony and Lycoming townships, Lycoming County.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will begin prepping the bridge that carries the roadway over Stoney Gap Run for replacement today.

A detour is in place using Routes 3026 (Beautys Run Road), 1017 (Lycoming Creek Road) and 973.

The project is anticipated to be complete in early July 2022, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

