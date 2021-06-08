Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement project is set to begin this week on Route 487 in Orange Township, Columbia County. The bridge carries Route 487 over a tributary to Fishing Creek and is located between the intersection with Savage Hill Road and the intersection with Lodge Road.

On Tuesday, June 8, the contractor, Rylind Construction, will begin preparation work for the bridge replacement. Work includes constructing a driveway adjustment and work along the shoulder of the roadway. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

On Tuesday, June 15, Route 487 will be restricted to one lane between Savage Hill Road and Lodge Road, while barriers are installed, and additional preparation work continues. Route 487 will remain a single lane for the remainder of the project with traffic being controlled by a temporary traffic signal.

Work on the project includes removal of the existing bridge, installation of a new box culvert, paving, line painting, new approach work, updated guiderails.

Rylind Construction is the primary contractor for this $861,000 bridge replacement project, which is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.



