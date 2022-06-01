Starting Thursday, a portion of Route 4006 (Ellis Road) in Fox Township will be closed for a bridge replacement project.

The bridge, which carries Ellis Road over Porter Creek, is located approximately 900 feet east of the intersection with Route 154 near Roland Road (T-414).

A PennDOT maintenance crew will remove the existing bridge. The bridge will be replaced with a precast box culvert. Additional work on the project includes paving of the approaches, line painting and guiderail upgrade.

A detour using Route 154 and Route 4008 will be in place for the duration of the project. The project is expected to be completed in August of 2022, weather permitting. Remain alert, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

