Montoursville, Pa. – Motorists are advised that a bridge rehabilitation project will begin this week on Route 287 in Tioga Township, Tioga County. The bridge is located a half-mile north of the intersection with Route 1030 and a half-mile south of the intersection with Route 15.

The contractor, Wolyniec Construction, Inc., will complete the 350-foot bridge rehabilitation project, which is expected to take two-years. The work will include removal and replacement of the bridge deck, repair of substructures, new drainage, guiderail upgrades and painting of the existing steel structure as well as associated roadway approach work.

The bridge rehabilitation will begin Monday, April 27, 2020 and work will be completed during daylight hours.

Motorists should expect single lane closures controlled by a temporary traffic signal.

The $3.8 million bridge rehabilitation project is expected to be completed by November 20, 2021, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for stopped traffic, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Normal highway and bridge construction projects in Pennsylvania remain paused as part of the commonwealth’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This project is part of critical work that continues statewide addressing safety needs and work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions that could impede the ability for the movement of life sustaining goods and services.

