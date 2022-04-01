In April and May, PennDOT will implement bridge preservation work on two bridges in Clinton County.

Bridge locations are:

Route 1002 (Island Road) in Dunstable Township

Route 120 (Huron Avenue) over the railroad in Renovo. October

The Island Road (SR 1002) bridge will see work activity starting on April 4. At that time, the bridge will be closed and a detour using Island Road, Route 150, East Water Street, and North Washington Street will be in effect. The bridge is 586 feet long and spans the Susquehanna River. It carries an average of more than 1,100 vehicles each day. Preservation work will improve its sufficiency rating from poor to good. Work at this location will last through July.

In May, work will start on the Route 120 bridge, with an alternating traffic pattern in place enforced by temporary traffic signals. This bridge spans the Norfolk Southern railroad and is 202-feet long. It carries an average of almost 1,400 vehicles each day. Preservation work will improve its sufficiency rating from fair to good. Work will last into October.

Work activity will include deck replacements, concrete repairs, guide rail updates, and miscellaneous items. Swank Construction Company of New Kensington, PA is the contractor for this $3.2 million job. All work is weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT expects work on the bridges to be complete by mid-October.



