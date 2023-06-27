Starting today, PennDOT will begin a bridge preservation project on three bridges carrying Route 1017 (Lycoming Creek Road) over the Lycoming Creek in Old Lycoming, Loyalsock, and Lycoming townships in Lycoming County.

Work will be on the following bridges:

Bridge approximately 350-feet south of Heshbon Road and Liberty Drive in Loyalsock and Old Lycoming townships

Bridge approximately 340-feet north of Heshbon Road and Log Run Road in Loyalsock Township

Bridge approximately 600-feet south of Route 973 in Lycoming Township

Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

HRI is the primary contractor for this $1.3 million bridge preservation project. Work includes concrete repair, pavement resurface, epoxy overlay, and line painting. Work is expected to be completed in October, weather permitting.

