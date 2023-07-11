A lane restriction will be in place Tuesday on Route 147 southbound (CSVT River Bridge) in Union and Northumberland counties for maintenance work.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) contractor will be performing maintenance work on the camera system along the CSVT River Bridge. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

