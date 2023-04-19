A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing bridge cleaning and lighting repair work on several area bridges along Routes 11 and 405 this week in Northumberland Borough in Northumberland County.

On Wednesday, April 19 through Friday, April 21 crews will be working on bridges at the following locations:

Route 11 Barry King Bridge

Route 405 Edison Bridge

Route 405 Priestly Bridge

Work will take place in both northbound and southbound lanes during the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. Drivers can expect shoulder closures and/or a single lane restriction where work is being performed.

