Watsontown, Pa. — Drivers on the Watsontown Bridge may encounter delays Tuesday, May 16, as a PennDOT maintenance crew begins bridge and light inspections. The bridge that carries West Brimmer Avenue over the West Branch Susquehanna River between White Deer in Union County and Watsontown in Northumberland County 

Work will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed and are urged to drive with caution in the area.

