A lane restriction will be in place this Friday on Route 287 in Salladasburg Borough for a bridge inspection.

A contractor for PennDOT will be performing a bridge inspection on the bridge carrying Route 287 over Larrys Creek in Salladasburg. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

