Bradford County, Pa. -- Motorists are advised that Route 1030 (Woodland Lake Road) is closed between Route 1047 (Jackson Valley Road) and Newman Road, due to a safety concern regarding the bridge that carries Woodland Lake Road over the Wappasening Creek.

The safety concern was discovered during routine bridge inspection, according to PennDOT.

A detour using Route 1049 (Leraysville Road), Route 1038 (Warren Center Road) and Jackson Valley Road is in place.

The bridge is expected to reopen in November 2021, weather permitting.