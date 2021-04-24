PennDOT road updates graphic _ 2020

Bradford County, Pa. -- Motorists are advised that Route 1030 (Woodland Lake Road) is closed between Route 1047 (Jackson Valley Road) and Newman Road, due to a safety concern regarding the bridge that carries Woodland Lake Road over the Wappasening Creek.

The safety concern was discovered during routine bridge inspection, according to PennDOT.

A detour using Route 1049 (Leraysville Road), Route 1038 (Warren Center Road) and Jackson Valley Road is in place.

The bridge is expected to reopen in November 2021, weather permitting.

