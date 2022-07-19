RoadClosed_genericwooded2-lane_ncpa_2021

A portion of Route 3009 (Shinbone Road) will be closed starting Wednesday in the village of Cowan, Buffalo Township, Union County, for a bridge repair project.

From Wednesday, July 20 through Tuesday, August 23, Shinbone Road will be closed between Route 192 and Dieffenderfer Road, just northeast of the village of Cowan, while a PennDOT maintenance crew repairs concrete parapets.

A detour using Route 192 and Shinbone Road will in in place for the duration of the project.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

