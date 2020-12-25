As of 8 a.m. Friday December 25, 2020 Fishing Creek water level is at 12 feet as indicated at the Fernville Bridge, according to Bloomsburg Police. Flooding in the West End occurs at 15.5 feet. The creek gauges upstream from Bloomsburg indicate a leveling off of water levels. All indications are that the creek is starting to level off. A break in the rain during the nighttime hours contributed to lower water levels than expected.

All Bloomsburg residents are asked to remain vigilant in regard to flooding potential. As of 8 a.m. today the river is forecasted to crest at 25.3 feet at 6 p.m. on Saturday December 26, 2020. Flood stage is 19.0 feet. Depending on the water level in Fishing Creek, rising river levels may reduce the ability for Fishing Creek to empty into the river. This could cause Fishing Creek to rise again.

Motorist may encounter barricades in those areas affected by flooding. Do not drive around barricades. They are in place for your safety. The fines for driving around barricades during a hazardous condition can be as much as $250.00