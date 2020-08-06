Motorists who travel Route 3001 (Fisherdale Road) in Cleveland Township, Columbia County are advised the road will be closed for a base repair project beginning later this week.

On Friday, August 7 and Monday, August 10, Fisherdale Road will be closed between Route 3008 (Bear Gap Road) and Route 3010 (Middle Road) while work is performed by a department force crew, weather permitting.

Crews will repair the base between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The road will reopen during evening hours.

A detour using Bear Gap Road, Route 42 and Middle Road will be in place during the closure.