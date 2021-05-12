Motorists are advised that maintenance work will be performed this week on Route 287 in Wellsboro Borough, Tioga County.

On Thursday, May 13 and Friday, May 14, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing base repairs and patching on Route 287 between Walnut Street and Sherman Street. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Motorists should be alert, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, slow down, and drive with caution. Work on this project is weather permitting.