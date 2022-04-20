Montour County, Pa. -- Lane closures will be in place Thursday and Friday on Route 2005 (Kaseville Road) between Route 2012 (Frosty Valley Road) in Valley Township and Route 2008 (Bloom Road) in Mahoning Township, Montour County, for maintenance work.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing base repairs on Kaseville Road. Work will be performed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Motorists should expect alternating lane restrictions controlled by flaggers where work is being performed and consider using alternate routes.

Remember to slow down, expect delays, stay alert, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

