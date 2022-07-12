RoadClosed_genericwooded2-lane_ncpa_2021

A portion of Route 1010 (Austinville Road) will be closed starting Wednesday in Sullivan Township, Tioga County, for a pipe replacement project and embankment failure repair. 

Through Tuesday, July 19 Austinville Road will be closed between John C Road (T-938) and Hulslander (T-555), while a PennDOT maintenance crew performs road repairs. 

A detour using Sanitarium Hill Road (T-553) and John C Road be in place while work is being performed. 

Work will be performed between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped traffic, and drive with caution.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.