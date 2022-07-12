A portion of Route 1010 (Austinville Road) will be closed starting Wednesday in Sullivan Township, Tioga County, for a pipe replacement project and embankment failure repair.

Through Tuesday, July 19 Austinville Road will be closed between John C Road (T-938) and Hulslander (T-555), while a PennDOT maintenance crew performs road repairs.

A detour using Sanitarium Hill Road (T-553) and John C Road be in place while work is being performed.

Work will be performed between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped traffic, and drive with caution.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.