Columbia County, Pa. -- The Interstate 80 westbound rest area in Columbia County will be closed to large trucks the week of Sept. 20 for repair work, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

On Monday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 24, a contractor will perform repair work in the rest area. Work will include repairs to the concrete, inlets, sidewalks, as well as miscellaneous work.

The rest area will be open to passenger vehicles. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, Sept. 24, weather permitting.