The Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College ls wrapping-up for the winter. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. PennDOT anticipates the completion of this three-year project in the fall of 2024.

Motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists should be aware that:

Sewer line work has wrapped up for 2022.

Line painting along the roadway may be performed before the end of December, weather permitting.

ITS work may take place intermittently through the winter months.

Work will resume in spring 2023 as weather allows.

Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

HRI of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. PennDOT reminds drivers all work is weather and schedule dependent. Find updated information on the Atherton Street project page at www.penndot.pa.gov/AthertonStreet.