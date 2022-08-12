Blossburg, Pa. — Route2016 (Arnot Road) is closed in both directions between Haverly Hill Road (T-670) and Dump Road, just west of the Village of Arnot in Bloss Township due to downed utilities.
The following detour is in place:
- Eastbound traffic: Haverly Hill Road, Route 2018 (Cherry Flats Road), Route 2025 (Canada Road), and Route 2005 (North Williamson Road).
- Westbound traffic: North Williamson Road, Canada Road, Cherry Flats Road, and Haverly Hill Road.
The roadway is expected to be closed through Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to PennDOT> Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.
