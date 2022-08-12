RoadClosed_genericwooded2-lane_ncpa_2021

Blossburg, Pa. — Route2016 (Arnot Road) is closed in both directions between Haverly Hill Road (T-670) and Dump Road, just west of the Village of Arnot in Bloss Township due to downed utilities.

 The following detour is in place:

  • Eastbound traffic: Haverly Hill Road, Route 2018 (Cherry Flats Road), Route 2025 (Canada Road), and Route 2005 (North Williamson Road).
  •  Westbound traffic: North Williamson Road, Canada Road, Cherry Flats Road, and Haverly Hill Road.

The roadway is expected to be closed through Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to PennDOT> Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.