Blossburg, Pa. — Route2016 (Arnot Road) is closed in both directions between Haverly Hill Road (T-670) and Dump Road, just west of the Village of Arnot in Bloss Township due to downed utilities.

The following detour is in place:

Eastbound traffic: Haverly Hill Road, Route 2018 (Cherry Flats Road), Route 2025 (Canada Road), and Route 2005 (North Williamson Road).

Westbound traffic: North Williamson Road, Canada Road, Cherry Flats Road, and Haverly Hill Road.

The roadway is expected to be closed through Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to PennDOT> Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.