Harrisburg -- All Pennsylvania Department of Transportation driver's license and photo centers, including the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving.

As always, products and services including all forms, publications, and driver training manuals are available online at dmv.pa.gov.

Online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Services include the following: driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2021 is available online.



