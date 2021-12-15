Harrisburg -- On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced new updates to the 511PA traveler information service, with new features and alert customization for passenger and commercial vehicle drivers.

“511PA helps travelers plan ahead year-round but can be especially useful in winter,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “511PA allows users to view color-coded winter conditions, see plow truck locations, and now receive alerts more tailored to their needs.”

The service's updated customizable alerts can be set to monitor specific roadways, days of the week, and times of the day and users can now choose which alerts they receive instead of receiving all alerts related to their chosen locations and times. Categories that users can select include incidents, roadwork, general travel information, restrictions, and weather alerts.

511PA can now be used to check speed, vehicle restrictions, and roadway closures without creating an account. All that is required to view the information is an email or mobile phone number.

Commercial vehicle drivers will now be able to use 511PA to locate all bridges under legal height (<13’6”) over state roads to accompany data that drivers may get from navigation systems. The information can be viewed on the web map and is also available as an alert that can be heard in drive mode on the mobile app.

Additionally, the 511PA mobile app now allows drivers to specify vehicle type – either commercial or passenger vehicle. If commercial vehicle is selected, vehicle restrictions and low-bridge data is turned on in drive mode by default.

To accommodate the growing number of electric vehicle users, 511PA has a new option to display electric vehicle charging stations on the traffic map. Using data from the U.S. Department of Energy, the map shows locations across the state by connector type, including CCS, J1772, CHAdeMO, Tesla, and NEMA.

“511PA is a valuable tool that helps motorists plan safe travel by providing them with as much information as possible,” said Gramian. “These new features are just another way we put our data to work for all motorists, including those driving passenger or commercial vehicles, and now electric vehicles, too.”

511PA is free and available 24 hours a day at 511PA.com, through a smartphone app for iPhone and Android, by calling 5-1-1, and through regional Twitter alerts.



